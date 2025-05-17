The Star has previously reported that several first-team players could be on the move this summer, and now it has been confirmed that 13 players who have been in and around senior squads in recent years will be moving on at the end of their respective deals.

Long-serving Owls, one-appearance youngsters and plenty inbetween will be moving on from Middlewood Road this summer, while - as things stand - they have just 19 players with first team experience who are contracted for the 2025/26 campaign.

Here’s a list of all of those leaving the club this summer that have had a taste of the first team at S6, including a couple of players who played a huge part in promotion a couple of years ago.

1 . Joey Phuthi A lot was expected of young Phuthi having climbed up through the ranks at Hillsborough, and his exit came as a shock to some. He's already been out on trial at Huddersfield Town.

2 . Sam Reed Reed had a decent spell at Wednesday after joining his boyhood club, and was made captain of the U21s during his time at Middlewood Road. A strong loan spell with Scarborough Athletic will give him options once he leaves.

3 . Jack Hall Hall never got a first team debut for the Owls, but was in and around the senior squad plenty and travelled to games with the main side as well. The England youth international will now be looking for his next challenge.