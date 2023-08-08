News you can trust since 1887
Watch Devis Vasquez’s Sheffield Wednesday stops, Barry Bannan’s panenka and Xisco’s reaction

Sheffield Wednesday came out on top against Stockport County in the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:48 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 00:57 BST

The Owls were downed in their opening encounter of the Championship campaign last week, losing 2-1 to one of the promotion favourites at Hillsborough in their first game back in the second tier of English football.

It was always expected Xisco would ring the changes as focus shifted to the Carabao Cup, and he certainly did that as they went in search of victory in front of a reduced crowd at S6 - there were four debuts for Devis Vasquez, Pol Valentin, Bambo Diaby and Di’Shon Bernard.

Wednesday made hard work of it, but got the job done in the end thanks to some good penalties and two strong stops from Vasquez, and you can watch all the highlights in the video above.

Wednesday’s next game sees them face Hull City on Saturday as they return to Championship action in search of Xisco’s first three points as manager of the club.

