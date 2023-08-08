Changes galore as Sheffield Wednesday hand out debuts in XI v Stockport County

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday will look much different when they line up against Stockport County compared to their XI against Southampton on Friday.

By Joe Crann
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:48 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 18:50 BST

The Owls were downed in their opening encounter of the Championship campaign last week, losing 2-1 to one of the promotion favourites at Hillsborough in their first game back in the second tier of English football.

It was always expected Xisco would ring the changes as focus shifted to the Carabao Cup, and he’s certainly done that as they go in search of victory in front of a reduced crowd at S6.

There are four debuts for Devis Vasquez, Pol Valentin, Bambo Diaby and Di’Shon Bernard.

Here’s how the two teams line up as cup action returns for 2023/24:

