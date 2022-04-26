The 26-year-old has been a revelation on loan at the south coast club this season, keeping an impressive 18 clean sheets in 42 matches. A win for the Grecians would confirm automatic promotion and pile pressure on to first place Forest Green Rovers, who are three points ahead and take on Swindon Town tonight.

Dawson signed a four and a half year contract with Wednesday under Garry Monk back in January 2020 but fell out of favour behind Joe Wildsmith and the returning Keiren Westwood before injuring his knee towards the back end of last season.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has earned huge plaudits while on loan at Exeter City.

Regardless of what happens this evening, Exeter boss Matthew Taylor has admitted he would like to bring the stopper back to St James Park but said he is not holding out much hope.

“We are an admirer of his game and personality, but there will be a whole host of clubs who would want to get him on loan or permanently,” Taylor said.

“Sheffield Wednesday, if they are still in League One, probably wouldn’t loan him again to a club at that level, so best case would be if they go up and we get promoted, but there are all sorts of factors that play a part.”

Dawson was moved out as Bailey Peacock-Farrell was brought in to Wednesday on loan. It remains to be seen whether the Burnley man is available for a Hillsborough return next season and back in February Darren Moore suggested it was a possibility that Dawson could fill any void.

Asked whether he is a candidate for the Wednesday number one spot next season, Moore said: “Yes.

“He’s signed with us and he’s still very much a part of us.

“Where he’d been at, he needed game time. They’re doing really well, he’s performed and shown consistency and he has been getting stronger. He’s enjoying it there, you can see he’s sharp and confident. It can only bode well for us.