Sheffield Wednesday starlet, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, could be set to leave the Owls for this summer – but won’t come cheap.

The Star has previously reported interest from Premier League clubs as the 15-year-old attacker flew up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and it’s no surprise after he scored 24 goals in the U18s Professional Development League to finish as the division’s top scorer despite playing several years up.

It’s not long back that the Owls rejected a seven-figure bid from Manchester City in order to try and keep hold of the talented teen, but it’s understood now that the Cityzens have maintained their interest and come back with an improved offer.

Premier League clubs chase Cadamarteri

They’re not the only ones, though, with Chelsea and Everton also believed to have tabled a bid. All three top-flight clubs are believed to have put offers on the table thought to be worth in the region of £1.5m, plus the potential of future sell-on clauses as well.

Wednesday are obviously reticent to lose a player with clearly as much potential as Cadamarteri possesses, however seven figures are difficult to turn down at any point for a player of his age – especially at a time when the Owls are struggling to pay wages at the club. It’s been suggested that the club want a substantial portion of the money up front.

It remains to be seen if and when a deal will get tied up, but it’s certainly looking more likely that Wednesdayites won’t be seeing young ‘Cadz’ in a senior shirt at Hillsborough. The striker, who is eligible to play for England, Scotland and Jamaica, has been courted by many at international level, so far playing for the Young Lions and the Scots.

