Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri is inching closer to a switch to Premier League giants, Manchester City.

The Star reported earlier this week that the 15-year-old attacker was a target for three clubs in England’s top-flight, with City being joined by both Chelsea and Everton in the pursuit of the talented teen.

A figure of around £1.5m has been suggested for the England and Scotland youth international, and it’s understood that the Cityzens’ terms have been accepted, with Pep Guardiola’s club now being given permission to open up talks with the youngster and his family.

Caelan-Kole Cadmarteri is hot property

As things stand it’s understood that a deal has not yet been finalised, however there will be a desire from Dejphon Chansiri to get something wrapped up amid the ongoing unpaid wage debacle current surrounding the club.

The attacker scored 24 goals in the U18s Professional Development League to finish as the division’s top scorer in 2024/25, despite playing several years up, and understandably attracted the attention of several clubs. And it now seems unlikely that Wednesdayites will get the chance to see him in blue and white at senior level.

City have an impressive track record when it comes to producing youngsters, and have world class facilities at their City Football Academy – a move to Lancashire would certainly give the youngster a good chance of fulfilling his undoubted potential.

A sale, at this point, would also help Chansiri in his efforts to pay off the money owed to players, coaches and non-footballing staff at S6, with over a week having now passed since those payments were expected.