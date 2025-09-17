A popular former Sheffield Wednesday coach has been sacked from a major European job after a shock defeat in the Champions League - with Jose Mourinho reportedly set to replace him.

Bruno Lage was Carlos Carvalhal’s assistant during his time at Hillsborough and helped the Owls achieve back-to-back Championship play-off qualifications at the outset of Dejphon Chansiri’s free-spending years as owner of the club. The Portuguese has since gone on to forge a successful career in management, taking on jobs in the Premier League with Wolves and with Brazilian giants Botafogo.

But it is from his job at Benfica that he has been sacked after their shock Champions League defeat to Azerbaijani outfit Qarabağ FK on Tuesday evening. The minnows were 2-0 down inside 17 minutes at the Estádio da Luz but battled back to become the first side from Azerbaijan to win a Champions League match with a dramatic 84th-minute winner.

The decision to sack Lage comes amid presidential elections at the club and with Benfica sixth in the early days Primeira Liga table - though a win in their one game in hand could take them second behind Porto. The 49-year-old leaves his second stint in charge of the club, in which he won two trophies.

Now, widespread reports have suggested Jose Mourinho is set to take the role and make a return to management in his homeland for the first time since leaving Porto for Chelsea in 2004. The 62-year-old started his managerial career with Benfica in a short stint back in the year 2000. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss left Turkish giants Fenerbahçe in August.

Reports suggest Mourinho has already ‘agreed terms’ on re-joining Benfica.

