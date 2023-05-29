Sheffield Wednesday boss opens up on his city ‘connection’ after decision to move

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he made the right decision moving into Sheffield after he took on the managerial role in 2021.

Originally Moore was commuting in and out of the city, coming in early and leaving later, but soon decided that it would be better if he upped sticks and moved.

Now, after speaking highly of the interactions that he has with supporters of the Owls on a regular basis, Moore says that he now feels ‘connected’ with those that chant his name.

"I definitely feel connected here,” Moore told the media. “Without a doubt. When I first came here, I had about three or four months in the job and said I was moving to Sheffield. I moved to the city. I felt when I was working here and living the office at night and going back, I just felt I needed to be more in the city and more connected.

"I can genuinely say that I have really enjoyed living in the city. It’s been one of the best things I have done, and it has brought that connection. That’s why I can speak eloquently about the passionate support base of these supporters, because I have been in the shops and in and around all the different places in the city where you might see the supporters.

"I suppose when I walk around Sheffield, I can’t hide the size I am – so when people see me it’s not like I can put a hat on and walk around... I am grateful for the support, but it has always been two-way. The supporters to me and me back to them and that’s what I have witnessed being here.”