Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay unmoved by talk of his future as he targets Owls revival

Jos Luhukay insists he is firmly focused on spearheading a Sheffield Wednesday revival amid growing doubts over his Owls future.

The pressure further cranked up on Wednesday manager Luhukay after Saturday's heavy home defeat to in-form Norwich City. The Canaries ran riot, scoring four goals in the second half to sentence the Owls to their heaviest Championship loss of the season.

Wednesday have lost four on the spin and slipped to 17th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone. The team were booed off at the final whistle.

Luhukay told The Star: "For me it is not about confidence or trust. For me, it is about how can I bring the team back to a positive period again.

"That’s all I can try and do. The rest is not in my hands."

When asked if he expects to remain in charge for Friday's Steel City derby with Sheffield United, Luhukay said: “I think not about that - but how I can bring the team back to success.”

The Dutchman criticised the Owls' defending after a 16th league match without recording a clean sheet.

"Everyone can see we are not consistent enough in our defending work," he said. "It was too easy, how we gave the goals away. You cannot win games when you give goals so easily away.

“We are having the worst period we can have, the last four games. But before that we had a good period. Now is a period which nobody expected before the international break, losing four games. But it’s happened and together we must fight through this bad period, and hopefully get back to success."

He is confident the Owls possess the quality and character to turnaround their fortunes.

Luhukay said: "I think we have the character - they did not give up - but when you don't have 100 per cent confidence or trust, it's not easy. We must fight to do better.

“What we have seen in the last four games, nobody expected, and we cannot accept this.

"We can only help ourselves and that is what we must try to do in the next few days.

"We do not have too much time to get back in a positive way."

He said he understands the fans' frustration and added: "We are also very frustrated and we are also angry."

