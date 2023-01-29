Sheffield Wednesday’s Darren Moore has highlighted the value of players returning from injury in light of the addition of an FA Cup replay to an already congested fixture schedule.

There are benefits to operating with a small squad… Senior players are in and around the team each matchday and this has developed a ‘togetherness’ that the team – and consequently the Owls’ supporters – have bought into.

It has also produced a 21-match unbeaten run stretching back to October 2022, but smaller numbers can also deliver pitfalls.

Recent injuries to Barry Bannan, George Byers and Reece James were fortunately tempered by the timely returns of long-term absentees Dennis Adeniran and Akin Famewo, and Aden Flint’s arrival on loan has compensated for the loss of loanee Mark McGuinness, who called back to Cardiff City at the start of the month.

Moore, reflecting on the state of his side and the complexities of the upcoming schedule, suggested that he’s happy with how they’re looking – but admitted that any new injuries would cause them issues.

He told The Star, “We’ll have a look at the squad, we’ll look at the fixtures, we’ll take it one game at a time really, in terms of it, but the squad will definitely come into play because it has to, with the close proximity of the fixtures and the busy schedule. So we’ll deputise and use them accordingly, as we see fit. We just don’t want any more injuries, you know.

“I’m pleased because we’ve had Barry back, George Byers back and Aden Flint yesterday sign so to have those three extra bodies back boosts the numbers in the squad. Especially with there being a replay – we’ll need those numbers.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan was back after injury against Fleetwood Town. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

The Owls boss will be hoping he can balance the demands of the fixture schedule with the workload on the players, and keeping them fit will be key to that once the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

