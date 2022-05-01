Sheffield Wednesday boss details Sunderland challenge for huge Owls clash

A final day 4-1 win over Portsmouth secured a fourth place finish in the third tier for Darren Moore’s men, setting up a monumental two-legged affair against a Black Cats side that are just as keen to regain their place in the Championship next season.

And Darren Moore, who has beaten Sunderland 3-0 but also been on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat from them this season, knows they will have to be at their best ahead of the two games coming up.

Speaking after the win over Portsmouth, Moore said, “The first phase was to get in the top six. We are now in the play-offs and we have got two massive games coming up against Sunderland… They will be two great games and we are focused on them. It will be a stern test.

“It doesn't matter who we were going to get in the play-offs. There are four teams in there who have worked incredibly hard all season. They are four teams who have amassed 80 odd points. It is mind boggling to think of the relentless league schedule this season. Credit to all four teams in there.

“We will have to be detailed. They are going to be tight games. We are in there with them and we will plan and prepare.

“Alex Neil has done a great job with Sunderland. They are a good team and a big club. Both teams will go into the tie full of confidence and in good form. It will be a good game.”