Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore on the 'hidden hurdle' facing Owls in League One

The Owls good start to the campaign has hit the buffers in recent weeks after losing to Morecambe and Plymouth either side of the international break.

Last week’s defeat on the south coast was particularly galling, given the ease in which the Pilgrims picked up the points.

Moore’s side is full of experience but not many of them have played at this level, a point that the manager is all too aware, however he feels the team should relish the challenge of battling in the tough division.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking ahead of the return to Hillsborough to face Shrewsbury Town, Moore said: “You may say football is football and we have a talented squad but yes, I think they are still getting used to League One football and what it's like.

"It's one of those hidden hurdles that we have to overcome. Yes, we have a group of players here that don't have a lot of experience at this level and this level is as competitive as any in terms of the competition in the league this season.

"I want us to embrace that as a team and as a football club, embrace the difficult hurdles that lie ahead of us, none more so than from tomorrow.

“It draws passion from me to want to express that to the players and the football club that in order to win games they have got to be the best possible outfit that Sheffield Wednesday can be to win games. That's what we have to look at and strive towards, every single week.”

Recent results have shown that if Wednesday, an undoubted scalp in this division, are not on their game, they will be punished. Moore, though, believes that a fit and firing Owls side can beat anyone.

“If you are not quite at that level it shows the potential of what the results can be like but also we feel if we are operating at a high level and at the high standards that we set then we feel that we can get results against anybody in the division,” he added.