Major Sheffield Wednesday injury update with key man in, one out of Shrewsbury Town clash

Key man Dennis Adeniran has been ruled fit after missing out on their defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Adeniran, a former England youth international signed on a free transfer this summer, has been on of Wednesday’s in-form men in what despite back-to-back defeats has been a promising start to the League One season.

“Dennis will be in the squad. He’s trained this week and we’re really pleased to have him back on the training ground.

Dennis Adeniran is back in action for Sheffield Wednesday.

“He is different to the midfield players we have. They all bring something different in terms of the midfield, the style and flair that they play with.

“Dennis has got the ability to switch attack from defence, he can use the ball and with his energy he puts the opposition on the back foot.

“We feel he should be getting more goals, he’s got one already this season and I’m sure from his perspective he’ll want more. To see him back out on the training pitch has been great and we’ll see him out there tomorrow.”

Florian Kamberi is back in contention after a knock he suffered to his knee last week and there is more positive news on the progress of longer term absentees Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo, who are doing well.

Moore is reticent to put a timescale on their returns but Windass in particular has stepped up his recovery in recent days.

One player that will miss out this weekend is Everton loanee Lewis Gibson, who has more work to do.

“We feel he needs a little bit more time and we’ll give him that,” Moore said. “We certainly hope to have him back in full swing but he needs a little bit more in training. He’s the only real one.

“He’s had a little strain to his quad and that’s it. At the same time it’s about building him up and hopefully in terms of the steady progression. He’s been on the training field but we feel this game has come a little bit early for him.