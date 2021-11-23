Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri makes Hillsborough return after 20 months

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is at Hillsborough for the first time since before the pandemic.

It is his first live game for 20 months, since before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. It is believed Chansiri has been down to work at Hillsborough for the last two days.

Much has happened at Wednesday since he was last able to come over of course and it will have been the first time the Wednesday owner has met manager Darren Moore.

In the past couple of days the Owls have signed free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to bolster their squad for a promotion push.

Speaking last week, Moore said on Chansiri’s return: “If he is to come over, we would welcome with open arms. I'm sure the chairman will be here as and when he sees fit.