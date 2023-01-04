Cards on table. I’ve always leaned towards the “find your best team & stick to it” camp when debating Darren Moore’s many and varied selections.

Cards on table. I believe Josh Windass should score more goals for a player of his talent, especially in League One.

But all the signs are that it’s going to be much more hit than miss on both counts in the second half of a season of gathering momentum for Sheffield Wednesday.

If Moore hadn’t taken Windass out of the firing line for a couple of games, would he have found the fresh impetus for a quite outstanding hat-trick in Monday’s 5-0 demolition of Cambridge?

We’ve reached the point, I think, where Darren Moore has earned trust. That is a rare commodity between a boss at Hillsborough and some of the longest suffering supporters in football.

There are still those, a minority, yet to be swayed and always the feeling of a small section waiting for Moore to fail.

But you sense a real turning point being reached after a 13 match unbeaten run, prolonged by three straight wins, ahead of an FA Cup third round clash with Newcastle which is simply to be enjoyed.

And that turning point is just as well because Moore is certainly not for turning. He believes his way is right and is gathering the results to prove it, including a much-needed upturn in performance level.

Moore, who believes in being inclusive of every senior player and has created a strong squad bond, spelled it out in his programme notes on Monday.

“Everybody is involved,” he said. “Everybody has roles and responsibilities. The players have had to show versatility playing in different shapes, different formations to get the job done and we will continue that policy throughout the second half of the season.”

Sometimes it’s looked a little misguided, occasionally you wonder if the Owls should simply play a defined way and not worry about the opposition. But the results say otherwise.

After inheriting a team on the slide to relegation from the Championship, the former West Brom and Doncaster boss now has a Hillsborough win record nudging 50%.

Topping 100 games with the club is also a significant milestone which he describes as “a small but special achievement” and “no easy feat in an industry that is so competitive.”

A chance now for the togetherness Moore has fostered inside Hillsborough to be completely mirrored by the mood off it.

