The Owls buried the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln by romping to their biggest win since they beat Leeds United by the same scoreline in January 2014.

Striker Saido Berahino netted a hat-trick with Barry Bannan and George Byers also on the scoresheet in a near-faultless display, which saw Wednesday take a 4-0 lead before half-time.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore. Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

“It was an emphatic win for us,” said Moore.

"It was a game we controlled from start to finish, we came out of the blocks really quick, got the goals early and managed and controlled the game from there.”

There were just six minutes on the clock when Lee Gregory’s cross was turned into his own net by Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones.

A 25-yard screamer from Bannan – his eighth goal of the season – doubled the home side’s lead on 10 minutes, with Berahino adding two more in the space of four minutes before the break.

"I thought the players today were really good,” Moore added.

"The patterns on play we worked on in the week worked really well and of course the boys have got to bring their detail and quality on the ball, and I thought they did that.

"The work off the ball was also really good.

"I’m really pleased to see Saido get the three goals, Lee Gregory came back and we got some good minutes into him and Dominic Iorfa got some minutes.

"All round today it was a perfect day for Sheffield Wednesday."

The win moves the Owls up one place to seventh in the League One table.

They are one point outside the play-off places with 10 games left to play and two games in hand over three sides currently in the top six.

"Physically and mentally we are in good form," said Moore, whose team have won four of their last five matches.

"But it’s the old cliche – it’s just one game at a time in terms of how we’re approaching it. With 10 games, if you’re looking at it as a block, there’s a lot of football to be played.”