Two first-half goals from Saido Berahino as well as Barry Bannan’s wonder strike and an own goal gave the Owls a 4-0 lead at the break.
George Byers got in on the action after the interval with a lovely side-footed finish before Berahino completed his first hat-trick in professional football for seven years to make it 6-0.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Called into action late on and made a smart save from close range. Now just four clean sheets away from matching the club's record number of shut-outs in a league season (17).
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Sam Hutchinson - 7
Much improved from last week. Solid afternoon, dealt with everything that came his way and was rarely troubled.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Jack Hunt - 8
Had much more joy getting forward than last week and produced several teasing crosses into the area in the first period. Grabbed a deserved assist for Berahino's third and came close to adding goal number seven late on.
Photo: Will Matthews
4. Lewis Gibson - 8
Recalled to the side in place of Palmer and looked comfortable throughout.
Photo: Steve Ellis