Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate with Lee Gregory after the opening goal.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United: 'Majestic', 'Complete performance' - Player ratings in outstanding Owls win

Sheffield Wednesday put in a performance of the highest quality as they thrashed Cambridge 6-0 to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Lincoln.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 4:57 pm

Two first-half goals from Saido Berahino as well as Barry Bannan’s wonder strike and an own goal gave the Owls a 4-0 lead at the break.

George Byers got in on the action after the interval with a lovely side-footed finish before Berahino completed his first hat-trick in professional football for seven years to make it 6-0.

Scroll down for our player ratings after a brilliant afternoon.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7

Called into action late on and made a smart save from close range. Now just four clean sheets away from matching the club's record number of shut-outs in a league season (17).

2. Sam Hutchinson - 7

Much improved from last week. Solid afternoon, dealt with everything that came his way and was rarely troubled.

3. Jack Hunt - 8

Had much more joy getting forward than last week and produced several teasing crosses into the area in the first period. Grabbed a deserved assist for Berahino's third and came close to adding goal number seven late on.

4. Lewis Gibson - 8

Recalled to the side in place of Palmer and looked comfortable throughout.

