Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirms 'bitter blow' Dominic Iorfa injury bombshell

The Star revealed earlier this week that there were serious concerns over the 26-year-old and that he was expected to be out for some time.

We can now reveal that Iorfa has come through surgery on the problem, with Moore confirming that his early stage progress is looking positive.

The Owls manager admitted the bombshell is a ‘bitter blow’ for the club, though there is good news in the return of Massimo Luongo and George Byers to first team contention, with last season’s top scorer Josh Windass returning to full training this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dom Iorfa will be out until the new year with a hip injury.

He said: “With Dominic, we’re pleased that he’s back on the mend but it’s not good news in that he picked up an injury in that Lincoln game and we had to establish the injury.

“He’s picked up a hip injury and it’s going to keep him out for some time.

“It’s a bitter blow for us in terms of a player of his class and dominance. It’s a disappointment but the positive news is that he’s back on the mend, but he will be out for some time. He’ll be out until the new year.

“Lewis Gibson is out until the new year so in terms of that side of it with those players, it’s a disappointment, but it’s part and parcel of the game.

“We’ve spoken about being adjustable to these problems and credit to the players on how they’ve gone about their business.”

Luongo and Byers played in most of Wednesday’s midweek Papa Johns Trophy win over Harrogate Town and are now ready to be considered for league involvement, Moore confirmed.

Windass is likely to take a couple of weeks.

“It’s great to have them back in and around it,” he said on the returning midfield pair. “It just gives us one or two different options in that midfield department.