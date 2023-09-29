Double Sheffield Wednesday blow as key duo miss out on XI v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday are without two key players tonight as they face Sunderland minus the talents of captain, Barry Bannan, and Josh Windass.

The Owls are in a rough run of form at present as they endure one of their worst starts to a season ever, and will be desperate to pick up three points tonight as Xisco goes in search of his first competitive win since coming on board at Hillsborough.

It won’t be easy against a Black Cats side that have started the season strongly, though, and Wednesday will need to be much-improved from their performance away against Swansea City last weekend.

The Star’s understanding is that - as you might expect - both Bannan and Windass are out due to fitness concerns rather than anything to do with selection, and it remains to be seen when either will be back in contention once again.

Here’s how the two teams line up: