Sheffield Wednesday boss backs Morgan Fox to bounce back from fans’ criticism

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has jumped to the defence of Morgan Fox after the Owls player recently came in for stick from the club's supporters.

Ironic cheers greeted Fox's 74th minute substution in Saturday's defeat to Derby County. The former Wales Under-21 international, recruited in a £700,000 deal from Charlton Athletic in January 2017, was replaced by Matt Penney.

Earlier this week, Owls captain Tom Lees expressed his disappointment at Fox being jeered by a section of the club's fan-base. He described the supporters reaction as "poor" and added: "I do not think that helps anyone."

Luhukay, whose side visit Blackburn Rovers tomorrow, has backed Fox to respond to supporters' criticism.

"It is not nice when a player gets that (jeers) when they go off the field," Luhukay told The Star.

"I can only say that Morgan has been a fantastic professional over the last 11 months.

"His mentality and character is 100 per cent every day in the training sessions.

"When he plays for us, he always tries to find his best performance and give 100 per cent.

"It was not a situation where I changed him (against Derby) because I was unhappy with him. It was more I brought him off and put Matt Penney on to give us more offensive actions."

Fox was an unused sub in Tuesday's much-needed home success over lowly Bolton Wanderers.

Luhukay said: "We will give Morgan support. We trust him. He is a top professional.

"Morgan always thinks of the team. He does not think about himself."

Wednesday will be searching for back-to-back victories for the first time since September when they face Blackburn at Ewood Park.

Luhukay said: "When you win games, it gives you more confidence. It gives you a better feeling and you can get more out of yourself.

"You can maybe take more risks with the quality that you have. Winning is the best feeling that you have to come to a successful direction and we must try to find that direction against Blackburn."

