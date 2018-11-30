 Steven Fletcher remains a doubt for Sheffield Wednesday’s clash against Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday are sweating on the availability of Steven Fletcher ahead of tomorrow's clash at Blackburn Rovers.

The experienced centre forward was forced off in the first half of the midweek victory over Bolton Wanderers after receiving a knock to his head.

Fletcher asked to be substituted, claiming he felt dizzy, and was replaced by Atdhe Nuhiu in the 35th minute.

Speaking to the press corps this morning, boss Jos Luhukay said: "He started Tuesday but after 30 minutes he got a knock to his head from an opponent and he could not play further.

"He was dizzy and didn't have a good view and he asked to be changed and we must respect that.

"We will see in training today if he is 100 per cent and whether he will be available to play tomorrow."

Luhukay will have to make a minimum of one change to his starting line-up, with defender Ash Baker set to serve a one-match suspension after collecting five yellow cards.