The 24-year-old joined Wednesday on a temporary basis until the end of the season from Championship outfit Preston North End in January and has helped them to seven wins in his nine appearances so far.

While discussions about his future have yet to take place, Storey did express interest in making his switch a permanent one should he be made available for transfer.

Darren Moore remained tight-lipped about the possibility of defender Jordan Storey joining Sheffield Wednesday permanently - but admitted 'it’s been a perfect fit' so far. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge, he said: “You never say never in football.

"I’m still with Preston and have a few years there but football is a mad sport, there’s no reason it couldn’t happen.”

Storey is under contract at Deepdale until 2025 and would likely command a transfer fee.

Asked about his interest in the player, Moore replied: “It’s hard for me to discuss that because obviously he’s not our player. He’s under contract at another club.

"What we are delighted with is at the moment it’s been a perfect fit in terms of Jordan wanting to play first-team football at a football club with our stature and us giving him a platform to show that.

"He has shown a level of quality over the weeks and a consistency.

"His performances have been getting stronger and stronger and because of the level of games he’s been playing he will get even more.