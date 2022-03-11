The 24-year-old, who fell out of favour at Deepdale after the appointment of former Owls forward Ryan Lowe and joined Wednesday on loan until the end of the season in January, has proven a popular addition with Wednesdayites.

As it stands, Dominic Iorfa is Wednesday’s only senior central defender on the Owls’ books heading into next season, prompting conversation over whether Darren Moore would be in a position to launch a bid to sign Storey later this year.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey has been in impressive form since his loan switch from Preston North End.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Storey said. “From the very first moment I stepped into the building, the staff and players were really welcoming to me. That always helps when you move somewhere new.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here and it helps when we pick up good performances along the way. I’ve only got good things to say about the club.

“You never say never in football. I’m still with Preston and have a few years there but football is a mad sport, there’s no reason it couldn’t happen.

“I’ll just take every game as it comes as see how it comes at the end of the season.”

The Preston North End defender has played every minute of League One football since his debut against Ipswich Town in January, a run of form that has helped Wednesday along to seven wins and five clean sheets in his nine outings.

No Wednesday player has made more blocks per 90 minutes than Storey (0.8) this season, while he ranks in the top three for interceptions (1.7/90) and clearances (3.3/90). Only Chey Dunkley (7.6) wins more aerial duels per 90 than his 5.8.

Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he appears to be an ideal fit for Moore’s preferred style of play, though any transfer bid may prove to be an issue with the youngster contracted with the Championship club until 2025.

Wednesday fought off fierce competition for Storey’s signature back in January and would likely face a number of other interested parties if he were to be made available in the summer.

But his situation remains unclear as things stand, with the defender keen to focus on achieving promotion with the Owls before considering his next step.

“Not really,” he said when asked whether there he has received any clarity on his future from Preston’s end. “I’ve not been thinking about any of it, I’ll wait until the end of the season when everything is done and dusted.

“There’s no reason it couldn’t or will happen. We’ll have to wait and see at the end of the season to see if anything will unfold.

Asked whether Wednesday would be the sort of club he would be interested in joining if he were to be made available, he said: “Definitely. You just have to look at the size of the club, the history of the club, the fanbase. It’s a massive, massive club.