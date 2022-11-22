Dennis Adeniran hasn’t played for the Owls since the 5-0 demolition of Forest Green Rovers in August, with the midfielder having had to undergo surgery on an injury that has kept him out of action ever since.

Darren Moore said recently, however, that the 23-year-old was closing in on a return, and on Tuesday the club posted a photo of him all smiles back on the training pitch.

It’s unlikely that Adeniran will be back in contention for Moore’s first team for a while still as he builds up his body on the way to full fitness, but the fact that he’s on the grass again will come as a real boost for the popular former Wycombe Wanderers man.

Wednesday handed a starting spot to Akin Famewo on Tuesday afternoon as the Owls’ U21s were beaten 2-0 by Wigan Athletic in the Professional Development League, the first chance he’s had to play again following an awful injury that he picked up early in the 2022/23 campaign against MK Dons.

With Famewo on the brink of returning to action and now Adeniran also not far off, the Owls’ only long-term injury is that of Ben Heneghan, who is sadly out of action until the end of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

Wednesday are back in FA Cup action this weekend as they play host to Mansfield Town, before making the trip to Derby County in League One next weekend.

