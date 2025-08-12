A whole host of Sheffield Wednesday teenagers are set to make the trip to Bolton Wanderers, some as young as 16.

The Owls face the Trotters in the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening, and with Henrik Pedersen dealing with a threadbare squad after a chaotic summer it’s thought that there will be a number of senior debuts made at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Among those that could feature are talented duo, Yisa Alao and Will Grainger, who have both been playing above their age group for some time, as well as the likes of Ernie Weaver, Joe Emery, Reece Johnson, Jarvis Thornton and Bruno Fernandes, who are also highly rated at Middlewood Road. There were notable several notable absences from the U21s side that were beaten by Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Alao and Grainger, should they feature, will become two of the youngest players to ever don the colours of the Owls, although the 16-year-olds won’t be overtaking 15-year-old Peter Fox, who made his first Owls appearance back in 1972 to set a record that still stands today.

Bruno Fernandes, Gui Siqueira, Rio Shipston, Charlie McNeill ,Olaf Kobacki, Reece Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday | Steve Ellis

Others who made their debuts at 16 include Matt Bowman, Peter Wicks, Gary Scothorn, Mark Platts, Ayo Obileye, John Pearson, Owen Morrison & Arthur Hukin, and fans would no doubt be excited to see that list grow this week given the promise shown by Alao and Grainger over the last year or so.

Pedersen is expected to ring the changes anyway, but the forced absence of Barry Bannan (suspended) and Nathaniel Chalobah (injury) mean that even if he wanted to he wouldn’t be able to keep the same XI at Bolton.

Despite all the issues off the field, the away end for the tie is almost sold out once again, with thousands of Wednesdayites heading over to Greater Manchester to cheer on whichever group of players are called upon.

