Blackburn Rovers manager, Valerien Ismael, felt that if his side could get one goal back against Sheffield Wednesday then the tide would turn.

Ismael watched with pride as his Rovers team fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, bringing to an end an eight-game winless run in the Championship that has seen them drop down the table.

Wednesday were cruising at the break after goals from Yan Valery and Djeidi Gassama put them two ahead going into half time, but Thyrys Dolan and Yuki Ohashi flipped the game on it’s head in the second half and the spoils were shared in Lancashire. Ismael says that he told his ranks to stay calm when they came in after 45 minutes, and it certainly paid off.

Speaking to the media afterwards he explained, “At half time I said, ‘We have to stay calm. We have to be on the front foot, active, and the first team scoring the next goal, and if we are doing that, it’s game on’.

“And finally, it’s happened, exactly what we expected, and we got the second goal. It’s a little step, but at the minute, we take what we can get. We stopped the bleeding first and it was a great second half... When we scored the second goal, I got really that feeling we were all back on track, at least for that moment, that everyone at the stadium, the players and we were focused on the possibility to win finally the game.

“For me, it was a great feeling to have to see this, exactly how I expected my team to play. It just gives you the confidence and confirmation that this is our way. It will be our way in the future. But now, until the end of the season, it will be to get positivity back on the pitch and make sure we can get some wins. The next step is to win a game.”