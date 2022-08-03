Sheffield Wednesday: Birmingham City reports could aid potential Harlee Dean push

According to The Mirror, Birmingham want to ‘lower the age of their squad and reduce their wage bill’, with Dean being mentioned as one of those that they’re looking to potentially get off their books this summer.

The 31-year-old is reportedly earning £31,000 a week at the Blues, and the fact that he doesn’t appear to be part of their first team plans means that it’s money being spent on somebody who won’t be playing.

Wednesday had Dean on loan last season as they pushed for promotion, and he impressed a lot in the games that he played, with many fans hoping that there would be the option of making his move a permanent one.

Darren Moore has since signed Ben Heneghan, Akin Famewo and Michael Ihiekwe to bolster his central defence, but he has hinted that – even though it’s not necessarily a priority – he wouldn’t be adverse to another one if the right player came up.

Dean’s name was mentioned alongside Neil Etheridge, Lukas Jutkiewicz and George Friend as players that could move on - however there is now less than a month until the transfer window shuts and the Blues’ takeover has still not been completed as of yet.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday will make a move for Dean, or whether they could afford, but fans will no doubt be watching his situation closely given how well he endeared himself at Hillsborough in his short loan stint.