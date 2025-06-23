Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Kevin Gallacher, says that he’d like to see Barry Bannan and Stuart Armstrong playing for Wrexham next season.

Both Bannan and Armstrong are now into the final week of their current deals at Hillsborough, and as things stand will be free agents come July 1st. The Owls are keen for their captain to stay, and the feeling is mutual, while Armstrong is due to move on after being released.

Championship newcomers, Wrexham, have been linked with a potential move for both players as they look to a campaign in the second-tier of English football, and one of their compatriots admits that he wouldn’t mind seeing it happen.

Barry Bannan and Stuart Armstrong are out of contract soon

Gallacher, who spent a short spell on loan in South Yorkshire, told Sunday Post, “I have seen both men in action in the Championship and have no doubt they could do a job for Wrexham, Bannan especially as he is not only a footballer with fantastic technical ability but also an extremely hard worker.

“As we have seen for Scotland, Celtic and Dundee United on numerous occasions, Armstrong is an attacking player with a lot of quality. Again, he has a lot of experience in the game and would look an excellent signing for Wrexham to make.

“We see so many players tipped to join Wrexham that we tend to wait until the deals get sealed before thinking too much about them. In this case, though, I will make an exception as it would be nice to see the Wales-Scotland-Celtic connection strengthened there. The chance to be in the limelight appeals to some players and my guess would be that it might allow them to recruit a better standard of footballer to Wales.”