Exclusive:Barry Bannan wants Sheffield Wednesday future despite club turmoil
Bannan, who has spent over a decade with the Owls, has become a Hillsborough legend on the way to racking up 447 appearances in Wednesday colours – and it’s thought that a new contract had been agreed in principle a few weeks ago.
Now though, with players having gone two weeks without being paid, the club’s captain is yet to put pen to paper, and has also been linked with Wrexham – where his grandfather, Tommy – used to play in the 1950s.
Barry Bannan wants to stay at Sheffield Wednesday
Despite all of the current problems at S6, though, The Star understands that Bannan is still eager to commit his future to the Owls as he chases 450 outings and a spot in the club’s top five all-time appearance-makers. Should he remain in South Yorkshire, then he’d almost certainly achieve both in 2025/26.
While a delay in any contract signings is to be expected under the circumstances, Wednesday’s players are expected back for preseason in a couple of weeks’ time, and if the club remain keen on making sure that Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo are part of that, then they need to pull their finger out and get moving.
Bannan has made it clear in the past that he’d like to finish his career at Wednesday, evening seeing a future at the club beyond his playing days, and he’ll no doubt be keen to wrap things up as soon as possible so that he knows where he stands for the upcoming campaign.