Sheffield Wednesday are set to have Barry Bannan available for selection against Leicester City from a registration perspective.

The Owls get their 2025/26 season underway this afternoon at the King Power Stadium, doing so after what has been a chaotic summer at Hillsborough that has seen them not be able to bring in a single new signing as things stand. Henrik Pedersen will have no choice but to call upon a number of young players to make up his matchday squad, and he admitted earlier in the week that - amid the Owls’ financial issues - he wasn’t sure whether Bannan would be able to play or not.

Barry Bannan is registered by Sheffield Wednesday

But following the lifting of Wednesday’s embargo this week on the back of players and other clubs being paid what was owed to them, it was hoped that the Owls skipper would be registered and ready to go in Leicestershire... Something that The Star understands has now been done.

It means that, should Pedersen wish to, the Scot can lead out the side as skipper on Sunday afternoon, which will come as a huge boost to everybody - fans and teammates alike. His manager will also be pleased, with the Dane having spoken highly of the long-serving Owl.

“It means a lot to a lot of us, that he signed a new contract,” he said. “If we start with the fans, that he signed again has given them hope, trust and belief that the future will be good here. If you take it at the player level, he is our captain and it means a lot to the player group that he is here. It gives them trust, belief and some stability. It gives us such a big influence in the dressing room.

“For me personally, Barry means a lot on the human side. But he is also a great, great player. We can all be happy at all levels that he stayed here together with the other players.”

Wednesday face Leicester at 4.30pm today, with the teams being announced in around an hour.

