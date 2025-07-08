Barry Bannan may be out of contract, but that hasn’t stopped him being part of Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason.

The modern-day Owls legend saw his contract at the club expire at the start of this month, and amid financial chaos at Hillsborough there are concerns that he may have played his last game in blue and white. It won’t be down to him if that’s the case, though, and The Star recently reported that he was still leading the way in preseason and set to join the team at St. George’s Park this week.

His presence in Burton upon Trent has now been confirmed after the Wednesday captain posted a picture of teammate, Josh Windass, on Instagram while in camp, news that has come as a welcome bit of good news for fans in what has been a torrid time.

Barry Bannan is with Sheffield Wednesday

Wednesday have taken a full squad to SGP for their six-day camp at the state-of-the-art facility, however it is thought that a number of young players from the academy have formed part of it. This publication previously reported that the likes of Mackenzie Maltby, Killian Barrett, Bruno Fernandes, Reece Johnson, Rio Shipston, Logan Stretch and new signing, Cole McGhee, had all been pencilled in to take part.

Max Lowe, Charlie McNeill, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Gabriel Otegbayo and Ike Ugbo have all been photographed as part of the training, with Henrik Pedersen likely to take over from Andy Holdsworth today after penning his new contract at the club on Monday.

