Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, admitted that Barry Bannan’s decision to stay at the club is a ‘huge boost’.

It was confirmed on Saturday that the Owls skipper had penned a new deal to remain with the Owls for the 2025/26 campaign, doing so despite the club’s wage restrictions and current turmoil and solidifying his place as a club legend.

Bannan had options elsewhere, including at least two clubs in the Championship, but he instead opted to remain at Hillsborough and join the fight for survival in the season ahead, something that has greatly pleased new boss, Pedersen, just over a week before their opening game against Leicester City.

“To say I am happy at the news that Barry has signed a new contract with the club, it would be an understatement!” the Owls boss said. “Even with the uncertainties and other clubs wanting him, I never lost hope that Barry’s love of the club and the fans would convince him to stay.

Henrik Pedersen on Barry Bannan

“I must be honest, I also did everything I could to let him know how much I wanted him to stay and be at my side this season. He is so important to us as a team and to the fans. When he called me to say he’d decided to stay, I was elated. Players like Barry are hard to find in the modern game. He is a great player, a great leader and a great person. Having him stay at the club is a huge boost for the fans, the staff and his teammates.

“For me personally, I get to continue working with a great player who does so many great things for our team, but whilst I have to operate from the sidelines, Barry will deliver my message on the pitch! We have had many discussions about the season ahead and Barry knows and understands what I want and need from the players. The respect I have for Barry is already known, and we as a club are lucky to have our captain stay with us.”

Bannan will now once again lead the Owls out, armband on his sleeve, as he closes in on his 450th appearance for the club - a milestone that many had feared he’d never get the chance to reach.

