Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has committed his future to the club despite the Owls’ difficult current situation.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite rumours over the last couple of days that he may be moving on, The Star has reiterated the 35-year-old’s stance of not wanting to leave Hillsborough. Now, in spite of the club’s wage restriction - believed to be around £7k per week - and tumultuous summer, he has penned a new contract to remain at S6.

Bannan, whose status now certainly moves from ‘modern day legend’ to just ‘legend’ outright, has made almost 450 appearances for the club, and will now be adding plenty more to his tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan stays at Sheffield Wednesday

SWFC Twitter

“The Owls are delighted to announce that Barry Bannan has extended his S6 stay,” the Owls on their website today. “The club captain put pen to paper on a new contract on Saturday, confirming his commitment to Wednesday. Bannan was out of contract at the end of last season but returned to Middlewood Road with the group for pre-season training.

“Following speculation over the next stage of his career and suitors gathering, the midfield man has now made his intentions clear... Now confirmed as a Wednesday player once more, Bannan will build on his decade-long stint at Hillsborough that has seen the skipper post 447 appearances to date – placing him eighth on the club’s all-time list.”

‘Baz’ joined Wednesday in 2015 and recently celebrated a decade at the club. His commitment today shows exactly why he’s so loved by the fanbase.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join