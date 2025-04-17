Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday may be without three of their players when they take on Stoke City this week.

The Owls are back in action in the Championship on Good Friday, with Danny Röhl hoping to see his side end a five-game winless run that has seen them drop out of contention in the play-off race.

Wednesday have had their fair share of injury issues of late, with Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe having been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while there have been plenty of other knocks and niggles as the 2024/25 season draws to a close. Now, with the Stoke game on the horizon, the Owls boss said that Barry Bannan, Anthony Musaba and Michael Ihiekwe are ‘question marks’ - they’re the only new concerns, though.

Sheffield Wednesday injury concerns

“So far it looks good,” he told the media. “But there are question marks on Barry, Musa and Icky - those are three question mark for us tomorrow. All the other players are available.”

“When I see him he works very hard to come back, he wants to play. I think that’s a good signal, he looks good on the pitch, now it’s about tomorrow and how he does. We’ve said this before, and we have four more games. My captain wants to be ready, and that’s a good signal.”

Wednesday face Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Friday before playing host to Middlesbrough on Monday. The final games of the campaign will see them take on Portsmouth at home and Watford away, with the Owls expected to finish mid-table once all is said and done - an upgrade on their 2023/24 season.