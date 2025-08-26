Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, turned down significant contracts elsewhere to stay on at Hillsborough.

There was a point not long back where it looked like Bannan’s decade-long affiliation with the end may be coming to an unceremonious end amid concerns over his contract, and not through lack of trying on the part of the Owls’ skipper.

It was reported by The Star at the time that both Middlesbrough and Millwall were keen on trying to take advantage of the situation, despite Bannan’s desire to stay, and now a report in the national media has suggested that he turned down three times what he’s currently earning in order to commit to the fight that lies ahead this season.

He wasn’t the only one, either, with the article also reporting the same as The Star in the fact that manager, Henrik Pedersen, had other options elsewhere but chose to remain.

The piece from The Times, in part, read, “Bannan, Wednesday’s best player, even at 35, has at least saved the club some money by agreeing to a new deal — on much worse terms than his previous contract. Middlesbrough and Millwall were offering to pay him three times his new wage at Hillsborough but the long-serving midfielder stayed, consolidating his status as a club legend.

“Bannan and Röhl’s successor, Henrik Pedersen, who also had more lucrative offers to leave in the summer, are in effect leading the club at present. So many staff and players have left that some rooms in the training ground are virtually empty. Who knows whether everyone will get paid this month.”

Bannan made his 450th appearance for the Owls over the weekend, in a game where he scored and covered every blade of grass. There are now just seven players in the history of the footbal club that have played more games than he has, and that list will be shorter by the time this season is over. Whatever happens in 2025/26, his legendary status on the blue side of Sheffield is now solidified.

