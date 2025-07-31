Barry Bannan doesn’t want to leave Sheffield Wednesday, but Middlesbrough and Millwall are looking to benefit from the Owls’ current chaos.

The Owls are in a shambolic state at present, with talk of walkouts and a possible strike on the back of the latest round of late payments, and they head into next weekend’s Championship owner as one of the most unprepared teams that the division has ever seen.

Amongst all that is the ongoing situation surrounding their club captain, Bannan, who has continued to train with though his contract expired at the end of June, and despite everything The Star understands that he is still desperate to be playing in blue and white for the 2025/26 campaign.

Barry Bannan wants to stay, but...

But with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club, and no guarantees on anything going forward, Bannan may be forced into making a decision that he doesn’t necessarily want to make, and there are believed to be a number clubs who would jump at the chance to bring him on board if Wednesday are unable to get a deal done to keep him at Hillsborough.

The Star understands that both Boro and Millwall are considering making a move to try and sign the 35-year-old should things not get rectified at S6, with both clubs able to offer the sort of stability that Wednesday can only dream of at present.

Wednesdayites are longing to see their number 10 pen a new deal that will see him extend his decade-long stay in South Yorkshire and continue as their leader for what will certainly be a tough season, but at this point it’s unlikely that anyone would blame him if that simply wasn’t possible.

