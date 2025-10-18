Exclusive:Long-standing Sheffield Wednesday backroom member Antonio Quintela leaves - set for Nottingham Forest
The Owls has seen a turnover in football staff over the last weeks, with Henrik Pedersen having assembled his coaching team while seeing set piece guru Andy Parslow move on via the termination of his contract during the international break.
The Star reported earlier this week that head of medical Antonio Quintela was a figure of interest to a Premier League club and can now report that he looks set for a switch to Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese has been part of the furniture at Middlewood Road since his arrival into Carlos Carvalhal’s staff in 2017 but sources suggest he has gone about saying his goodbyes ahead of a switch to the City Ground.
It is not known whether Quintela will feature in a final outing at the Owls’ Championship clash at Charlton Athletic this afternoon, though it’s understood he has not featured at the training ground in the last few days. It’s believed that Wednesday are confident of replacing the 41-year-old swiftly.
A popular figure behind the scenes at Wednesday, Quintela counted Porto among his previous employers before his move to South Yorkshire over eight years ago. He has worked under eight permanent Owls managers in that time in different roles, rising to head of medical within the last couple of years.