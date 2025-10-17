Sheffield Wednesday will be going in search of a second Championship win of the season when they face Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.
The Owls, who are close to being issued with a winding-up order from HMRC, have, as expected, found life difficult so far this season, amassing just six points from the first 27 on offer.
However, Wednesday will take encouragement from the fact they are three games unbeaten away from home, drawing with Wrexham and Birmingham City either side of an impressive 2-0 win over Portsmouth.
Ahead of the tussle with Nathan Jones’ side, here is how we think Wednesday could line up:
1. Ethan Horvath
With Pierce Charles still unavailable through injury, summer recruit Horvath will maintain his record of starting every game since arriving on loan from Cardiff City in August. | UGC
2. Dominic Iorfa
All eyes will be on Iorfa to see how he performs without Ernie Weaver by his side. The latter, who is facing the possibility of missing the rest of the season through injury, had formed a really encouraging relationship alongside Iorfa at the back, resulting in the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man producing a crop of encouraging displays. | UGC
3. Gabriel Otegbayo
With Weaver now sidelined, the onus could be on Otegbayo to slot into the heart of Wednesday's defence. The 20-year-old has started three times for the Owls in the Championship so far this season. | UGC
4. Max Lowe
Lowe, regardless of the predicament Wednesday find themselves in, was always going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet this season. He has barely put a foot wrong since crossing the Steel City divide just over a year ago. | UGC