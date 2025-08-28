Employees at Sheffield Wednesday have been told to expect the timely payment of their monthly salaries for the month of August, The Star understands.

The Owls have suffered a summer of discontent off the field, with financial issues having blighted the club throughout the last months. Payment issues have hit the scheduled paydays of players and football staff in four of the previous five months, with non-football employees having had to wait for the late payment of their wages for May, June and July.

But multiple sources across a range of departments at the club have told The Star that Wednesday have assured them that their August payments will be met on their scheduled payday, tomorrow. This includes both football and non-football staff.

That the prompt payment of salaries is a story in itself is a sign of the summer Wednesday have had, with many employees having suffered difficult personal circumstances throughout. News of timely payment will come as a short-term relief to staff, who have been thanked throughout by senior colleagues for their ongoing commitment.

From a football perspective, The Star reported on Thursday morning that the club remain under an EFL fee restriction that broadly speaking does not allow for incoming recruitment. It’s understood that the prompt payment of salaries for August does not automatically ease those restrictions, though discussions continue over the possibility.

Manager Henrik Pedersen has spoken about the need to bring in new faces as he continues to steer a threadbare squad through the early stages of the season. Restrictions would need to be eased ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline if the Owls are to make any no-fee loan signings, though free agents could in theory be signed post-deadline.