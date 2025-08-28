Exclusive:Sheffield Wednesday employees told of August salary fate - talks continue on signing ban
The Owls have suffered a summer of discontent off the field, with financial issues having blighted the club throughout the last months. Payment issues have hit the scheduled paydays of players and football staff in four of the previous five months, with non-football employees having had to wait for the late payment of their wages for May, June and July.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
But multiple sources across a range of departments at the club have told The Star that Wednesday have assured them that their August payments will be met on their scheduled payday, tomorrow. This includes both football and non-football staff.
That the prompt payment of salaries is a story in itself is a sign of the summer Wednesday have had, with many employees having suffered difficult personal circumstances throughout. News of timely payment will come as a short-term relief to staff, who have been thanked throughout by senior colleagues for their ongoing commitment.
From a football perspective, The Star reported on Thursday morning that the club remain under an EFL fee restriction that broadly speaking does not allow for incoming recruitment. It’s understood that the prompt payment of salaries for August does not automatically ease those restrictions, though discussions continue over the possibility.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
Manager Henrik Pedersen has spoken about the need to bring in new faces as he continues to steer a threadbare squad through the early stages of the season. Restrictions would need to be eased ahead of Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline if the Owls are to make any no-fee loan signings, though free agents could in theory be signed post-deadline.