Sheffield Wednesday appoint Jos Luhukay as new manager

Sheffield Wednesday have unveiled former Stuttgart manager Jos Luhukay as their new manager.

The 54-year-old Dutchman replaces Carlos Carvalhal who left Hillsborough by mutual consent on Christmas Eve.

His first game in charge will be the Steel City derby at Sheffield United next Friday.

This will be Luhukay's first managerial experience outside of Germany, having previously taken charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart.

While revealing he had offers to remain in Germany, he says he was looking for a fresh challenge and Wednesday represent just that.

"In Germany I have turned down offers from the Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga in recent months because I have been looking for an entirely new challenge," he told the Owls' website.

“Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting.

"We shall now work together with all the staff at the club and the fans, to stabilise the team, and following that, improve it step by step with discipline, effort, commitment and creativity to take it up.”

Luhukay follows Carvalhal as the second foreign boss in Wednesday's 150 year history. Like his Portuguese predecessor, he arrives in Sheffield with little profile in English football.

Luhukay won promotion to Germany's top flight with Mönchengladbach, Augsburg and Hertha, whille his tenure at Stuttgart ended after just four matches in charge due to a disagreement with the club's sporting director.

He emerged as a surprise candidate for the Owls post on Thursday.

Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “I am delighted to welcome Jos to Hillsborough.

“Following an extensive search for the right candidate to take us forward, I am thoroughly convinced Jos is that man.

“His track record and experience suggested he was the perfect fit and once I spoke with him, there was no doubt in my mind that Jos would become our new manager.

“I wish him all the very best and every success.”

READ MORE

- The lowdown on new Owls boss Jos Luhukay

- In profile: The career of Jos Luhukay

- Supporters react to Luhukay appointment

As a player Luhukay was a midfielder with lower ranking clubs in Holland before moving to Germany with SV Straelen and he played two games in the Bundesliga for KFC Uerdingen before moving into coaching at 35.

He was named assistant manager of FC Koln in 2002 and had a caretaker spell in charge of the club in 2003, losing the only game of his tenure.

After taking charge of SC Paderborn 07 in 2005, he moved to Mönchengladbach where he worked initially as assistant to Jupp Heynckes - the four time Bayern Munich manager - before stepping up following Heynckes' resignation.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will take charge of Saturday's FA Cup third round trip to Carlisle United with Luhukay watching from the stands. He will officially take charge of the side on Monday.