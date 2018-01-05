IN PROFILE: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay

Like the charismatic Portuguese coach that proceeded him, little is known in English football circles about the man now occupying the Sheffield Wednesday hotseat.

Jos Luhukay was named as the Owls latest permanent head coach on Friday night, replacing Carlos Carvalhal who left the club by mutual consent on Christmas Eve.

The basics of the 54-year-old's coaching CV list him as boss of seven clubs, at three of which he earned promotion to the German top flight.

Born and raised in the Netherlands - of Dutch and Indonesian descent - he spent much of his playing career in his home country but after a 1995 move, over the last two decades his professional life has been solely based in Germany.

Here we take a potted look at the backstory to the new main man at Wednesday.

Born: June 13, 1963

Place of birth: Venlo, Netherlands

Nationality: Dutch and Indonesian

PLAYING CAREER

A midfielder, Luhukay joined VVV Venlo as a teenager before moving around several lower league Dutch sides until returning to his hometown club in 1986.

By then Venlo had won promotion to the Dutch top flight, the Eredivisie, where he would spend most of the remainder of his playing career in his home country.

In 1989 he switched to second tier SVV Schiedam, working under boss Dick Advocaat, and earning promotion to the top flight. He left when Schiedam folded in 1991.

After turning 30 in 1993 he left the Netherlands to join regional German side SV Straelen.

Luhukay spent the 1995/96 season in the German top division, the Bundesliga, with KFC Uerdingen before returning to then fourth tier Straelen where he hung up his boots in 1998.

Clubs as a player: VVV Venlo, SV Venray, VOS Venlo, VVV Venlo, SVV Schiedam, RKC Waalwijk, SV Straelen, KFC Uerdingen 05

COACHING CAREER

On his retirement from playing, Luhukay began coaching with Straelen before eventually becoming head coach, winning 14 of his 31 games in charge of the fourth tier side.

He left Straelen in the summer of 2000 for a return to Uerdingen, who had dropped into the regional third tier by that time.

At the end of the 2001/02 campaign Luhukay moved to FC Koln (Cologne) to become assistant manager to Friedhelm Funkel. He would also work under bosses Huub Stevens and Marcel Koller during his time with Koln, who yo-yoed between the first and second tiers during that time. Between the reigns of Funkle and Stevens, Luhukay managed a single Bundesliga game as interim boss, losing 2-1 to Hannover.

He returned to the head coach role for the 2005/06 season with second tier Paderborn. winning 12 of his 32 games in charge and earning a ninth place finish.

After a brief spell out, he was named as assistant to Jupp Heynckes at Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2007 but after only two games was promoted to head coach following the resignation of the four-time Bayern Munich manager.

By the end of the 07/08 campaign he had guided Mönchengladbach to promotion to the Bundesliga and the second tier title with 19 wins and 12 draws from his 36 matches in charge that season.

But he was sacked just nine games into the next campaign in the top tier after seven defeats.

In April 2009 he became boss of second flight outfit Augsburg. After guiding them to a third place finish in his first full season in charge, he went one better in the next campaign, finishing second and earning his second promotion to the Bundesliga.

Following a comfortable mid-table finish with Augsburg in the 2011/12 campaign, he dropped back into the second tier with relegated Hertha Berlin.

And it proved a wise decision as he took them straight back up with a then-record points tally in Bundesliga 2, winning 22 and drawing ten of 34 games to complete a hat trick of promotions from the second flight.

Hertha would finish 11th in the 2013/14 season but he was sacked in February 2015 after a run of seven defeats from ten matches.

He would not return to management until the summer of 2016 when he was tasked with earning a fourth promotion with VfB Stuttgart.

But he would last only five matches - three of which were won - after an alleged falling out with the club's sporting director Jan Schindelmeiser.

Luhukay has been out of work since departing Stuttgart in September 2016.

Clubs as a coach: SV Straelen, KFC Uerdingen 05, FC Koln (assistant and interim), SC Paderborn, Borussia Mönchengladbach (assistant and head coach), FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin, VfB Stuttgart.

