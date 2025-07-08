Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Anthony Musaba, is another player who could be set for the exit door at Hillsborough this summer.

Wednesday face an uncertain future at the moment given their ongoing financial battles and off-the-field drama that includes embargoes, fee restrictions and unresolved issues over the future of manager, Danny Röhl.

It’s not made for the best preseason so far, with several players still unpaid and U21s manager, Andy Holdsworth, left to take the first team training sessions in the absence of Röhl. That changed today as Henrik Pedersen, fresh from his new deal, took the reins at their training camp at St. George’s Park, but question marks remain over which players will be available come the start of the season.

Anthony Musaba is on Rizespor’s watchlist

The Star has previously reported that Djeidi Gassama is the subject of interest from Scottish giants, Rangers, as well as a number of Championship outfits, and the latest news reaching this publication is that Anthony Musaba is another who could be on the move this summer amid interest from Turkey.

It’s understood that Super Lig outfit, Rizespor, who finished midtable last season, are one of the clubs who are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old Dutchman, and indications are that - given the club’s financial state - they are open to the idea of selling him this summer if the price is right. They moved to exercise a one-year option in his contract a couple of months ago.

Musaba has had a good return since moving to England in 2023, getting 23 goals and assists in his 80 games in Owls colours, however did spend large parts of last season as a substitute under Röhl. It will be his efforts in the great escape season of 2023/24 that he’ll be most fondly remembered for if he does end up moving on.

A number of players could leave the Owls this summer, both from the senior side and the academy, however none have been confirmed yet since the retained list was released in May.

