Sheffield Wednesday announce season ticket prize freeze for the 2019/20 season

Sheffield Wednesday have announced a price freeze on season tickets for the 2019/20 campaign after launching the early bird sales period.

It is the third successive year the Owls, who currently occupy 16th position in the Championship, have frozen prices.

Sheffield Wednesday fans

A club statement read: "Adult tickets on the Kop remain under £20 per game at £455 to guarantee your seat at Hillsborough as Steve Bruce looks forward to his first full season in charge.

"We are pleased to continue our commitment to the next generation of Wednesdayites, with junior under 11s paying £75 for the whole season while under 17s are priced at only £150.

"Under 11s in the Family Grandstand benefit from fantastic savings, with Season Tickets set at just £23 – or a pound a game for the complete campaign.

"The Early Bird phase is open now until Monday 18 March (5.00pm in store and midnight online) and represents the only sale period before the end of the current season.

Barry Bannan vows to clean his act

"Season Tickets will then go back on sale over the summer at an increased price on a priority basis.

"Supporters who took advantage of the Club 1867 membership scheme will automatically receive their discount based on the length of time purchased at the basket stage. Fans who committed for five years can see every game on the Kop for just £16.81 per game."

For more information, ring 03700 201867.

Wednesday, who go to Rotherham United tomorrow, have also today launched a multi-year season ticket ahead of next term. The offer, which was introduced prior to 2015/16, initially as a one-off gesture to the club's loyal supporters, enables fans to buy a seat at Hillsborough for up to five seasons.

"This offer enables all original three-year Season Ticket holders with their deals coming to an end the opportunity to extend for a further five years and is also open to all supporters not already committed long term from 2019/20," a club statement read.

"Potential savings are vast across all age groups and sets your Season Ticket price – irrespective of the division in which Wednesday are playing.

"So, from next term, in addition to the usual Early Bird options, supporters will have the opportunity to purchase a one, two, three, four or five-year Season Ticket.

"As an example of the super savings on offer, prices on the Kop for a five-year ticket equate to just £19.08 per game over the course of the deal."

The multi-year season ticket is on sale until Monday, March 18.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: "At the last few forums, fans have asked if they would have the opportunity to extend their Multi-Year Season Tickets once they expired at the end of this 2018/19 season.

"At the time we were unsure if we would offer the ticket again but following further feedback I wanted to give those fans another chance to commit and lock in their Season Ticket price for up to five years.

"The Club 1867 members will really benefit too as those that purchased a five-year club membership will not only receive a five-year Season Ticket once promotion is achieved, they will also be watching Wednesday for as little as £16.22 if they also bought a five-year Season Ticket."

Why Sheffield Wednesday have put talks with out-of-contract on the back-burner