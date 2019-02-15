Sheffield Wednesday ace Barry Bannan vows to clean up his act

Midfield playmaker Barry Bannan has promised to clean up his act after holding talks with Owls manager Steve Bruce over his poor disciplinary record.

The Scotland international chalked up his 13th yellow card of the season in Tuesday's goalless draw at Millwall. His latest booking means Bannan must avoid collecting two further cautions in Wednesday's final 15 matches or he will trigger an automatic three-match suspension.

Bannan has already served two separate bans this term, sitting out clashes against West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Preston North End.

He told The Star: "A lot of the bookings are probably down to anger. I blame my mum to be honest! We don't know when to shut our mouths!

"A lot of the bookings have probably been shouting at the referees which I could probably get better at and try not to shout at them. It is hard being Scottish and angry!

"I think most of my bookings have been silly. It is something we have looked at and I have spoken to the manager about. I think I will be getting fined if I get any yellow cards for dissent now.

"I will try and get through the rest of the season without getting suspended for three games."

Although Bannan is walking a disciplinary tightrope, the 29-year-old has vowed not to curb his competitive instincts.

He stressed: "I don't think it is my style of play. I'm not really a dirty player tackling wise.

"Most of the bookings have been fouls where they (the opponents) are breaking away and you have to take one for the team or I have shouted at the referee, which I shouldn't really be getting booked for. I should just be letting it happen but I end up shouting at them.

"It is something that is concerning and I have to be careful now until the end of the season and try and not get booked."

Bannan is set to line up in the middle of the park when the Owls visit South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham United tomorrow. Wednesday will be aiming to get back to winning ways after firing blanks against Reading and Millwall.

"I think it will be a physical game," said Bannan. "It's a derby game so it adds that extra edge to it.

"It's going to be a tough game. They (Rotherham) are in your face. Their team spirit and work ethic is really, really good.

"We have got to go there and be ready for it like we were on Tuesday night. It will be a similar type of task and one we will be ready for when it comes."