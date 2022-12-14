Sheffield Wednesday announce new contract for ‘high-level’ midfield man

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that young Rio Shipston has penned his first professional contract at the club.

The Star reported a month ago that the Owls had opened up talks with the talented teenager, and now it’s been announced that he has put pen to paper on a deal with his boyhood club.

Shipston, who joined the club at the age of seven, has enjoyed a rapid rise through the ranks of late, going from U18s football to making his first team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy this season after spending time training with Darren Moore’s first team.

Moore has spoken highly of the youngster in the past, and academy manager, Steve Haslam, says that he’s another one – like Sean Fusire – who has been ‘fast-tracked’ up through the system.

“We’re delighted that Rio has committed to the club,” Haslam told the club’s official website. “He’s been a bright talent for a number of years, and another one we have fast-tracked along his journey.

“He’s got a high-level technical ability, and he’s been in and around the first team in recent months so he’s another one we’re looking forward to seeing develop and there’s more to come.

“When you play with the senior boys, the ball is moving quicker and you’re coming up against more technical players and that will only help Rio’s development.”

Wednesday have snapped up host of youngsters on pro deals in recent months, with Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles also committing their futures to the club prior to Fusire and Shipston. All four have shone in the FA Youth Cup so far this season.