Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive FA Youth Cup run came to an end this evening, falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cambridge United.

You don’t have the FA Youth Cup run that Cambridge have had over the last couple of years without being a bit handy, and the fact that they knocked Chelsea out in the last round shows that they’ve got some real quality about them.

And it showed in the early stages, with Brandon Njoku forcing an excellent save out of Jack Hall after a scramble in the box – he saved it on the line when the number nine looked odds on to convert.

But the hosts kept up their bright start, and a few moments later they found a breakthrough, the highly-rated Glenn McConnell finishing off a lovely U’s move – even though it didn’t require a deflection to make it past the outstretched arms of Hall.

Cambridge have scored seven without reply in their last two games, and it wasn’t difficult to see why as McConnell – who has played and scored in the National League this season – caused problems with the diminutive Dan Barton, but Wednesday steadied themselves as the first half went on.

Bailey Cadamarteri, praised so much for his finishing ability, worked hard up top and was rewarded for his efforts as his dainty little clip was misjudged by the defence. You can’t give Phuthi that kind of opportunity.

The tricky young Owl nicked it away from his man, beat another and then slotted expertly past Tom Finch in goal. It was their first real chance, and Wednesday were level.

Andy Holdsworth speaks to his Sheffield Wednesday U18s during a break in play at Cambridge.

Rio Shipston – driven down after making the senior bench against Fleetwood Town – showed good footwork in the middle of the park while his teammate, Sean Fusire, could only watch on from the stands after making his debut at Highbury in that 1-0 defeat.

Two games in two days wouldn’t be allowed, but if it had been up to him you best believe he’d have been out there on the field.

Cambridge’s U18s had scored a massive 16 goals in the their four games in the competition before facing the Owls, so keeping them quiet at home was always going to be a tough task – but it’s one that Cian Flannery, Josh Chapman and skipper, Mackenzie Maltby, took well to for the most part, while the powerful Taf Tapudzai did his thing just in front of them.

But Jimmy Unwin’s side kept pushing, and McConnell was a lick of paint away from his second early in the second half – his strike hitting the crossbar and heading out of play.

Andy Holdsworth switched things up by bringing former Manchester United youngster, Kamil Maciag, off for young Devlan Moses – but the pressure continued, and Kai Yearn went very close to giving them the lead, only to see his header saved well by Hall.

They weren’t to be denied, though, and Njoku put them in front with just minutes left to go, Barton again the architect and the Cambridge number nine turned well in the box before firing home. It was a bitter blow, but not undeserved.