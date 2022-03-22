The 26-year-old former England youth international, now into his fourth season at Wednesday, signed a new deal in August that extended his stay at the club until the summer of 2023.

Iorfa has often been reported to have been of interest to a handful of clubs in transfer windows gone by but after a frustrating battle with two long-term injuries, the 2019/20 Owls player of the year his future is happy at S6.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has spoken about his future at the club.

“I’ll be honest, I just want to play football,” he told The Star. “I’m just happy I’m back after the 18 months I’ve had, I’m tied down here, I want to play football and I’m happy here.

“That’s all I’m focused on, just staying fit and playing as many games as I can. I haven’t even thought of anything else. I’ve only just come back now.

“It’s all about trying to get back into the team, cementing my place and going from there.”

Iorfa has spoken previously about an ambition to play in the Premier League. That ambition remains, he said, one he hopes can be achieved one day with Wednesday.

“I think any player needs ambition really and of course I want to play at the highest level,” he said.

“Hopefully it’s with us, hopefully it’s with Sheffield Wednesday, but that’s my long-term goal. Ever since I’ve started playing football I’ve wanted to play in the top flight and that will never change.

“I have to focus on performing week-in, week-out and everything around that will take care of itself.”

Wednesday’s numbers in defence have swelled in recent weeks, with the likes of Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Harlee Dean returning to action from injury.

Iorfa sees the challenge of holding down a place a massive bonus.

“We haven’t had a spell where all the players have been fit,” he said. “Now we’re nearing that stage there’s a lot of competition for places which obviously raises the standard in training.

“Lots of players know that if they don’t perform to the best of their abilities there’s someone waiting in the wings to come in.