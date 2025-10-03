Harry Amass has made a really encouraging start to life at Sheffield Wednesday after arriving from Manchester United.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters know exactly what it is like to quickly fall in love with a loan player.

From Ben Marshall in 2011/12 to Shea Charles last season, Wednesday have had their fair share of loanees over the years that have quickly made a name for themselves at Hillsborough.

Just four games into his temporary stay in S6 and Manchester United loanee Harry Amass is heading in the same direction. The youngster, who joined the club on loan until January last month, has made a really encouraging start to his time at Hillsborough, establishing himself as a key fixture in manager Henrik Pedersen’s plans.

After making a name for himself on United’s pre-season tour of the United States in the summer of 2024, Amass appeared to be a shoo-in to become the latest Carrington graduate to make his competitive debut for the club. Instead, he had to wait until March to make his official bow, stepping off the bench in a 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on what was his 18th birthday.

The former Watford youngster, who played a key role in so nearly helping Wednesday clinch a shock 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Tuesday night, ended last season with seven appearances to his name, including four Premier League starts. He also made the bench for United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Having offered glimpses of his capabilities towards the end of last season, United decided the most sensible next step in Amass’ development was to send him out on loan. He played no part in the Reds’ pre-season campaign, and it emerged towards the end of the transfer window that a temporary move to Hillsborough was on the cards.

Amass is justifying United’s thinking

Despite reservations from some United supporters, who questioned whether sending Amass into an environment as perilous as the one unfolding at Hillsborough was wise, United officials looked at the situation with the point of view that the teenager would earn regular game time.

Making four Championship starts out of a possible four since joining the Owls, United’s thinking has been fully merited, and Amass is repaying them with his performances. Despite scoring an unfortunate an own-goal just six minutes into his debut against Bristol City, the attack-minded defender, who is operating as a wing-back in Pedersen’s 3-5-2 system, has not put a foot wrong.

Harry Amass has made an impressive start to his Owls career. | Steve Ellis

Every time he gets on the ball, his first thought is to attack, making full use of his technical ability in possession. He has also made encouraging strides from a defensive point of view.

Amass’ attack-minded approach is what makes him such a joy to watch. And former Bournemouth left-back Charlie Daniels, who worked with Amass in Watford’s academy, admitted last year that the United youngster’s first thought is to get forward.

"His first thought is to go forward, just like any other attacking full-back,” Daniels told the Manchester Evening News last year. “But I am sure the older he gets, the more he plays in that position, the more plays in big games and plays alongside the centre-backs that United have, it is only going to make him a better player."

At the age of only 18, it is, of course, important to temper expectations and not load too much pressure on young shoulders too soon.

However, Amass’ first crop of performances in Wednesday colours mean that everyone is already finding it difficult to keep a lid on his development.

He already looks like being the latest loan player Owls fans are going to fall in love with.