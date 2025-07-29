Free agent defender Akin Famewo has had his next move confirmed after turning down the chance to stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

The promotion-winning Owl saw his contract at Hillsborough come to an end at the turn of the month but is understood to have made an appearance at Middlewood Road since, with the option of a new deal to stay on at the club still a possibility. Discussions never went too much further and amid restrictions on what deals can be offered to new players and continued instability at S6, Famewo has completed a move to Championship colleagues Hull City on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old, left-footed defender suffered injury issues at Wednesday but proved a popular figure in his time with the club, both at Middlewood Road and on the Hillsborough terraces. Confirmation of his exit comes a day after that of Callum Paterson, who too is understood to have given consideration to signing a new deal for the Owls before moving on to League Two MK Dons.

“I’m really excited to get started and get going with the boys,” Famewo told club media as part of his unveiling at a Tigers player. “It’s a proud day for me to sign here. This is a massive club with a great history and I’m looking forward to our future together. We talked about the plans for the club and what the club wants to achieve. They made it clear they wanted to bring me here and be a part of the club moving forward.

“I can’t wait to join in with the lads and get up to speed with them. The team has got a lot of experience already and hopefully I can add to that. I would describe myself as composed on the ball, aggressive on the pitch and passionate. On a personal level, I hope to bring my best every time I play. I’m ready to work hard for the team and ready to achieve with this club.”

