The next move of departed Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo is ‘pretty much done’ according to regional media at the other end of the deal.

The Owls have seen a number of senior players move on in recent weeks. Of the three out-of-contract players offered new deals as per the ‘released and retained’ list published by the club in May, Barry Bannan has continued his firm association with the club throughout the summer and should things align is expected to re-sign. Callum Paterson also remains a potential re-addition, The Star understands.

The third member of the trio is Akin Famewo, whose free agent switch to Championship colleagues Hull City has been reported for some time. The left-footed centre-half, who enjoyed a stellar start to the last campaign before injury problems reduced his contribution beyond October to five outings, made a total of 73 appearances for the Owls and played his part in both their promotion campaign from League One in 2023 and the ‘great escape’ survival effort the following season.

Steve Ellis

Famewo is bound for Humberside, with reports from the Hull Daily Mail suggesting a deal is agreed to bring the former Norwich City man to the MKM Stadium and that the proposed deal is ‘all but done’.

Due to a failure to fulfil financial obligations to other clubs in time, Hull are operating under a three-window transfer restriction similar to that at Wednesday, meaning they are able to sign players on free transfer terms and loans only. The Tigers have appealed the ruling.

Another player the same report claims Hull are closing in on is that of former Sheffield United man John Lundstram. The 31-year-old made 120 appearances for the Blades before moving on to Rangers in 2021. Now at Turkish side Trabzonspor, it is reported that the battling midfielder has agreed a two-year deal.

